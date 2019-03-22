All apartments in Fort Hunt
Fort Hunt, VA
8620 YARDLEY DRIVE
8620 YARDLEY DRIVE

Location

8620 Yardley Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL! 4 BR 2.5 BATHS HWD FLOORS MAIN AND UPPER LVL. FAM WITH FP AND DOOR TO PATIO FOR RENT NOT SALE 3KMO 36000K YR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

