Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Spacious, sun-filled Bi-level detached home in popular Villamay. Fabulous, renovated kitchen opens to Living and Dining rooms. Enjoy winter views of the Potomac from the living room. Hardwoods throughout. Neutral paint throughout. Sunroom off kitchen and brick patio! Four nicely sized bedrooms. Walk up attic storage plus large storage/laundry room off garage. Just inutes from Old Town and GW Parkway. Owners will consider pets.