2101 MASON HILL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

HOLLIN HILLS CONTEMPO! Wonderful mid-century modern in lovely wooded neighborhood--Bright & Sunny-- 2 L, 5 BR, 3 BA, over 3,000 SF-- With Walls of glass, skylights, designer BAs, firepl--Renov. Kitch, SS granite countertops & eat-in space--Hdwd flrs--Large fam rm --lots of storage rm--spacious deck --many neighborhood amenities. Pets considered on cbc basis., Quick access e to GW Pkwy, Alex. Old Town, Ft. Belvoir, bike trail, shopping & more! Ready and waiting for you--get in before the holidays!