Fort Hunt, VA
1808 Jamestown Rd
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1808 Jamestown Rd

1808 Jamestown Road · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Jamestown Road, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/30/19 Single Family House - Great Location - Property Id: 124896

Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Open-concept floor plan, full of natural lights. Stone Patio & Storage shed in backyard. Neighborhood is full of kids playing outside. Located in Fairfax County Public Schools School District. The nearest schools are Waynewood Elementary School, Carl Sandburg Middle School and West Potomac High School.

Built-in office nook, Hardwood floors, laundry room with brand new full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, counter water filter, brand new central heat and A/C, pull down ladder for attic for storage. Driveway with parking for two cars. 1,244 square feet of livable space in a 0.25 acres lot.

Very conveniently located: 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria, 4 miles from Huntington Metro and easy access to Interstate a commuter s dream to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia! Fairfax County school district.

THE LOCATION
- Yellow line: Huntington 4.4 miles
- 10 Minutes from Old Town
- Easy commute to DC & Maryland.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124896
Property Id 124896

(RLNE4919528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Jamestown Rd have any available units?
1808 Jamestown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 1808 Jamestown Rd have?
Some of 1808 Jamestown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Jamestown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Jamestown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Jamestown Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Jamestown Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Jamestown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Jamestown Rd offers parking.
Does 1808 Jamestown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Jamestown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Jamestown Rd have a pool?
No, 1808 Jamestown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Jamestown Rd have accessible units?
No, 1808 Jamestown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Jamestown Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Jamestown Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Jamestown Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Jamestown Rd has units with air conditioning.
