1808 Jamestown Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/30/19 Single Family House - Great Location - Property Id: 124896



Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Open-concept floor plan, full of natural lights. Stone Patio & Storage shed in backyard. Neighborhood is full of kids playing outside. Located in Fairfax County Public Schools School District. The nearest schools are Waynewood Elementary School, Carl Sandburg Middle School and West Potomac High School.



Built-in office nook, Hardwood floors, laundry room with brand new full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, disposal, counter water filter, brand new central heat and A/C, pull down ladder for attic for storage. Driveway with parking for two cars. 1,244 square feet of livable space in a 0.25 acres lot.



Very conveniently located: 10 minutes from Old Town Alexandria, 4 miles from Huntington Metro and easy access to Interstate a commuter s dream to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia! Fairfax County school district.



THE LOCATION

- Yellow line: Huntington 4.4 miles

- 10 Minutes from Old Town

- Easy commute to DC & Maryland.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124896

Property Id 124896



(RLNE4919528)