1123 PRISCILLA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

5 bedroom 2.5 bath split level home in sought after Plymouth Haven. Living, dining and updated kitchen on main level. Lower level has completely renovated laundry, family room, half bath and utility room with tankless hot water heater and backyard access. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level 2 has large master bedroom with full bath, massive walk in closet and access to 5th attic bedroom and second zone air-handler. Huge gently sloping flat fully fenced 1/2 acre yard and shed. One car garage (was a gym), stone patio, sun room off dining room. Freshly painted and all carpets professionally steam cleaned and newly refinished hard wood floors throughout. New roof coming in November! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please remove shoes when showing.