Home
/
Fort Hunt, VA
/
1123 PRISCILLA LANE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

1123 PRISCILLA LANE

1123 Priscilla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Priscilla Lane, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
5 bedroom 2.5 bath split level home in sought after Plymouth Haven. Living, dining and updated kitchen on main level. Lower level has completely renovated laundry, family room, half bath and utility room with tankless hot water heater and backyard access. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level 2 has large master bedroom with full bath, massive walk in closet and access to 5th attic bedroom and second zone air-handler. Huge gently sloping flat fully fenced 1/2 acre yard and shed. One car garage (was a gym), stone patio, sun room off dining room. Freshly painted and all carpets professionally steam cleaned and newly refinished hard wood floors throughout. New roof coming in November! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please remove shoes when showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have any available units?
1123 PRISCILLA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have?
Some of 1123 PRISCILLA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 PRISCILLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1123 PRISCILLA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 PRISCILLA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Hunt.
Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE offers parking.
Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have a pool?
No, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 PRISCILLA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 PRISCILLA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
