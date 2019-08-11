All apartments in Floris
2410 Ripplemeade CT

2410 Ripplemeade Court · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Ripplemeade Court, Floris, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Utmost Luxury in Sycamore Lakes - Property Id: 142976

Grandeur Estate home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Elegant 2 Story Foyer with fresh entire house paint and new upgraded carpet. Hardwood floors on main level. A beautiful large Sunroom with in-roof high-definition speakers and access to Patio. Generous Gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cherry cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Big family room with ceiling fan. Home Office. Stamped concrete patio for enjoying your evening tea in quiet privacy. Attic (with theatre wiring for that big screen experience) has extended closet space off the master bedroom. Attached second level sunroom with cathedral ceiling & in-roof speakers. MB has soaker tub. Fully finished basement with big theatre room, sports bar with granite counter top, Brazilian cherry flooring, wine cooler & MW. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage.
Property Id 142976

(RLNE5066756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have any available units?
2410 Ripplemeade CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floris, VA.
What amenities does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have?
Some of 2410 Ripplemeade CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Ripplemeade CT currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Ripplemeade CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Ripplemeade CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Ripplemeade CT is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Ripplemeade CT offers parking.
Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Ripplemeade CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have a pool?
No, 2410 Ripplemeade CT does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have accessible units?
No, 2410 Ripplemeade CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Ripplemeade CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Ripplemeade CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Ripplemeade CT does not have units with air conditioning.
