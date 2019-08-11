2410 Ripplemeade CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Utmost Luxury in Sycamore Lakes - Property Id: 142976



Grandeur Estate home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Elegant 2 Story Foyer with fresh entire house paint and new upgraded carpet. Hardwood floors on main level. A beautiful large Sunroom with in-roof high-definition speakers and access to Patio. Generous Gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cherry cabinets with under cabinet lighting. Big family room with ceiling fan. Home Office. Stamped concrete patio for enjoying your evening tea in quiet privacy. Attic (with theatre wiring for that big screen experience) has extended closet space off the master bedroom. Attached second level sunroom with cathedral ceiling & in-roof speakers. MB has soaker tub. Fully finished basement with big theatre room, sports bar with granite counter top, Brazilian cherry flooring, wine cooler & MW. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage.

