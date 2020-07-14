5171 Grace Church Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Charming Rambler on 1.3 Acres in Fauquier County - Lovely rambler located on 1.3 acres in beautiful Fauquier County. House features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, an open living room, kitchen and dining room combination. An attached 1 car garage, plus carport and shed provide plenty of storage. Walk out from kitchen to the 17'x16' deck with aluminum awning.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, oil, trash, renter's insurance, minor interior maintenance, and yard maintenance. Home is on a well & septic and uses oil for heating. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit and monthly rent.



Home is professionally managed by Blackwell Property Management VA, LLC.



(RLNE2397480)