Fauquier County, VA
5171 Grace Church Ln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5171 Grace Church Ln

5171 Grace Church Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5171 Grace Church Lane, Fauquier County, VA 22728

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Charming Rambler on 1.3 Acres in Fauquier County - Lovely rambler located on 1.3 acres in beautiful Fauquier County. House features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, an open living room, kitchen and dining room combination. An attached 1 car garage, plus carport and shed provide plenty of storage. Walk out from kitchen to the 17'x16' deck with aluminum awning.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, oil, trash, renter's insurance, minor interior maintenance, and yard maintenance. Home is on a well & septic and uses oil for heating. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit and monthly rent.

Home is professionally managed by Blackwell Property Management VA, LLC.

(RLNE2397480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 Grace Church Ln have any available units?
5171 Grace Church Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fauquier County, VA.
What amenities does 5171 Grace Church Ln have?
Some of 5171 Grace Church Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 Grace Church Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5171 Grace Church Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 Grace Church Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5171 Grace Church Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5171 Grace Church Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5171 Grace Church Ln offers parking.
Does 5171 Grace Church Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5171 Grace Church Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 Grace Church Ln have a pool?
No, 5171 Grace Church Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5171 Grace Church Ln have accessible units?
No, 5171 Grace Church Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 Grace Church Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5171 Grace Church Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5171 Grace Church Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5171 Grace Church Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
