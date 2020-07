Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park gym playground bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bocce court cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Love, laugh, and live great at Gainsborough Court, a Fairfax apartment community close to shopping, restaurants, schools and the park. Our sister communities, Copperfield Square and Churchill Mews are also conveniently located just down the street and are within walking distance. This Fairfax apartment community offers a variety of unique floor plans, including two-level apartments. Fairfax County Apartments provide access to one of the nation's top-rated school districts. At Gainsborough Court you will enjoy great amenities and a value that is unbeatable in Fairfax Virginia!