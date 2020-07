Amenities

In the heart of Fairfax City, this spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom brick townhome is in a great location! Next to Fair City Mall with tons of shopping, restaurants, and close to many commuter routes. Huge storage room with washer and dryer, nice rec room, and large fenced backyard with deck. Carpet throughout. Community amenities include pool, play area, and community center. Pets okay, but considered on a case by case basis. No co-signers allowed.