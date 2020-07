Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Owner has accepted application. Waiting for lease to be signed. Nicely maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape w/full basement on large, wooded lot with multiple flower beds and shrubs, Enjoy the 33x12 screened-in porch, warm baseboard heat and comfortable floorplan. Pets on a case-by-case only. Tenants will be responsible to maintain the lawn, but not the shrubs or flower beds. No more than 2 incomes to qualify; no co-signers. Available June 1st.