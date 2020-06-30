4105 Poplar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Short-term lease 4-6 months. Oversized 3BR/2BA Cape Cod with charm galore and an enormous fenced back yard! Recently renovated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lovely view from kitchen window. Spacious finished attic and basement with plenty of storage space. Pet friendly! Parking in carport, driveway or on (dead end) street. Great location - close to George Mason University, Historic Fairfax, shopping and restaurants. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Jennifer Hoyer (703) 241-2360

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082