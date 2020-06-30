All apartments in Fairfax
4105 Poplar Street
4105 Poplar Street

4105 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Poplar Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Short-term lease 4-6 months. Oversized 3BR/2BA Cape Cod with charm galore and an enormous fenced back yard! Recently renovated gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lovely view from kitchen window. Spacious finished attic and basement with plenty of storage space. Pet friendly! Parking in carport, driveway or on (dead end) street. Great location - close to George Mason University, Historic Fairfax, shopping and restaurants. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Hoyer (703) 241-2360
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

