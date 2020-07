Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

This won't last long! Large renovated single family with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths located in the heart of Fairfax city. Upgrades include new windows, new floor, new kitchen cabinet, new granite countertop, new bathroom and new painting for the whole house. Huge fenced backyard, minutes to GMU, shops, restaurants, and the city of Fairfax, easy access to RT. 66&495.