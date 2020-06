Amenities

Well maintained Single-family home available in Fairfax City. Four bedrooms, Two Bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Bonus sunroom in the rear allows for expanded living space. Detached garage and long driveway make parking a breeze in this neighborhood. Owners would prefer a 12-month lease or longer. Available immediately.