3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203

3800 Lyndhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Lyndhurst Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Cute apartment near Old Town Fairfax - Property Id: 219473

New beautiful dark wood bamboo flooring throughout the apartment! Balcony has a nice view of trees. Wooded trails behind the building. Less than 3 miles from GMU, Route 66, 495, the Vienna Metro, and Old Town Fairfax.

Water/trash/recycling included along with community pool membership. Allows pets, $250 non-refundable security deposit per pet plus an additional $30/month.

Additional storage unit in the basement included, can fit a bicycle/storage boxes/etc. The washers/dryers are new in the basement and are shared by the building tenants. No quarters required - all app based.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219473
Property Id 219473

(RLNE5529003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have any available units?
3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have?
Some of 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 offer parking?
No, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 has a pool.
Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have accessible units?
No, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
