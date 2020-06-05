3800 Lyndhurst Dr 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Cute apartment near Old Town Fairfax - Property Id: 219473



New beautiful dark wood bamboo flooring throughout the apartment! Balcony has a nice view of trees. Wooded trails behind the building. Less than 3 miles from GMU, Route 66, 495, the Vienna Metro, and Old Town Fairfax.



Water/trash/recycling included along with community pool membership. Allows pets, $250 non-refundable security deposit per pet plus an additional $30/month.



Additional storage unit in the basement included, can fit a bicycle/storage boxes/etc. The washers/dryers are new in the basement and are shared by the building tenants. No quarters required - all app based.

