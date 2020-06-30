Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3529 JEAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3529 JEAN STREET
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3529 JEAN STREET
3529 Jean Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3529 Jean Street, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please go and show ... No need to call ... If the status of this listing shows active, it means the rental is fully available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3529 JEAN STREET have any available units?
3529 JEAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 3529 JEAN STREET have?
Some of 3529 JEAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3529 JEAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3529 JEAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 JEAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3529 JEAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 3529 JEAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3529 JEAN STREET offers parking.
Does 3529 JEAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 JEAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 JEAN STREET have a pool?
No, 3529 JEAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3529 JEAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3529 JEAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 JEAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3529 JEAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3529 JEAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3529 JEAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031
Similar Pages
Fairfax 1 Bedrooms
Fairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800
Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia