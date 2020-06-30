All apartments in Fairfax
10809 WOODLAND DRIVE

10809 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Woodland Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
RARELY AVAILABLE FAIRFAX CITY LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION~ IS this lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath rambler with fully finished basement! Charm abounds! Enormous corner lot affords plenty of room for a garage addition on the left side if so desired and kitchen expansion off the back*Even ~pop the top~ and build up to another level! Enjoy the inground pool as a rare bonus*Fresh designer paint throughout*Bright crown and floor moldings*Gleaming refinished hardwoods*Newly installed carpet*New H20 heater will be installed prior to settlement*Windows have been replaced*Updated kitchen with breakfast nook has white cabinetry, recessed lighting and new SS stove*Baths have been updated as well*You will nestle into the cozy living room in front of your soothing, brick walled, woodburning fireplace & custom built in shelving*3 large bedrooms on main level w/lovely views*Walkout basement has large family/rec room w/recessed lighting, 4th bedroom and full bath*Separate laundry room is huge with sink and loads of extra storage*The fantastic workshop is anyone~s dream space! All electrical (with exception of workshop room) has been updated*Roof 4 YEARS YOUNG! Oil furnace has been recently serviced and is in great shape (was replaced). The fenced landscaped rear yard has a wonderful in ground pool with newly installed pool pump, deck AND fenced side yard! Water line from house to street has been replaced via Fairfax City*NO PETS, NO SMOKING! TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL YARD MAINTENANCE*Catch the school bus right outside your door*Minutes to major commuter routes, parks, Old Town Fairfax, shopping, dining and easy access to Vienna metro and Airports. Don't miss this great opportunity to own a special home in a special city location! PLEASE~..MUST REMOVE SHOES (PLEASE WEAR BOOTIES PROVIDED)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have any available units?
10809 WOODLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10809 WOODLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10809 WOODLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

