10809 WOODLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

RARELY AVAILABLE FAIRFAX CITY LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION~ IS this lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath rambler with fully finished basement! Charm abounds! Enormous corner lot affords plenty of room for a garage addition on the left side if so desired and kitchen expansion off the back*Even ~pop the top~ and build up to another level! Enjoy the inground pool as a rare bonus*Fresh designer paint throughout*Bright crown and floor moldings*Gleaming refinished hardwoods*Newly installed carpet*New H20 heater will be installed prior to settlement*Windows have been replaced*Updated kitchen with breakfast nook has white cabinetry, recessed lighting and new SS stove*Baths have been updated as well*You will nestle into the cozy living room in front of your soothing, brick walled, woodburning fireplace & custom built in shelving*3 large bedrooms on main level w/lovely views*Walkout basement has large family/rec room w/recessed lighting, 4th bedroom and full bath*Separate laundry room is huge with sink and loads of extra storage*The fantastic workshop is anyone~s dream space! All electrical (with exception of workshop room) has been updated*Roof 4 YEARS YOUNG! Oil furnace has been recently serviced and is in great shape (was replaced). The fenced landscaped rear yard has a wonderful in ground pool with newly installed pool pump, deck AND fenced side yard! Water line from house to street has been replaced via Fairfax City*NO PETS, NO SMOKING! TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL YARD MAINTENANCE*Catch the school bus right outside your door*Minutes to major commuter routes, parks, Old Town Fairfax, shopping, dining and easy access to Vienna metro and Airports. Don't miss this great opportunity to own a special home in a special city location! PLEASE~..MUST REMOVE SHOES (PLEASE WEAR BOOTIES PROVIDED)