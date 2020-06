Amenities

all utils included parking playground basketball court tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

All utilities included! Avilable now. No pets. Comes with a storage unit/cage in basement. Lots of parking. Located next to a Providence Park with playgrounds, soccer field, outdoor grilling area, basketball and tennis courts. Very quiet location in the heart of Fairfax City. Walk to bus, downtown Fairfax City, and George Mason University.