All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10535 CEDAR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10535 CEDAR AVENUE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

10535 CEDAR AVENUE

10535 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10535 Cedar Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to lease this stunning, luxury Architectural Masterpiece mix of Contemporary & Craftsman styles built in 2016 nearby to the future Paul VI redevelopment. Situated on a double lot that backs to a cul-de-sac, the 4,182 sf house features Hardiplank siding, an amazing 300 sf rooftop balcony overlooking the fenced backyard & huge, poured concrete back patio. A large, attached garage and 1,600 sf pervious paver driveway can park 6+ cars off-street. The interior is a stunning, open concept design featuring 4 large BRs (w/ NTC 5th BR / den or home office space) w/ 2 zone Carrier HVAC, handscraped hardwoods, and tons of premium Andersen casement windows, The master suite is truly remarkable, boasting a wall of custom windows that reach the height of the cathedral ceiling. Two sets of Andersen doors walk out to the private, owner's rooftop deck. The master bathroom features a rain shower and a premium soaking tub with a waterfall fill feature. The heartbeat of the home is an incredible 50'-long Great Room w/ a one-of-a-kind serpentine ceiling w/ custom lighting & sitting area facing the 57" Gas Regency fireplace. The Great Room walks into one of the most spectacular Chef's kitchens imaginable, complete with a bonus eat-in table space. The kitchen features a Thermador appliance suite w/ double oven 6-burner Gas Range and Hood, Quartz countertops, an enormous island, huge walk-in pantry and 42" white Wolf cabinets. Downstairs is a Rec Room w/ private entrance & Wet Bar, 4th BR and 3rd full BA. No expense was spared on the exterior to ensure proper drainage and dozens of green plantings were added to custom mulch beds. A Tankless Water Heater, Nest Thermostats, Decora Lighting and luxurious bathroom tile and finishes round out the thoughtful quality and expenses put into the home and property. Main Level features half bath & separate laundry room w/ side-by-side washer & dryer, cabinets and sink. Close to Vienna Metro and historic City of Fairfax. No HOA. Partially furnished, Also available for sale MLS# VAFC118286 or Rent to Own

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
10535 CEDAR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 10535 CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10535 CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10535 CEDAR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10535 CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10535 CEDAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10535 CEDAR AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia