10535 CEDAR AVENUE

Amazing opportunity to lease this stunning, luxury Architectural Masterpiece mix of Contemporary & Craftsman styles built in 2016 nearby to the future Paul VI redevelopment. Situated on a double lot that backs to a cul-de-sac, the 4,182 sf house features Hardiplank siding, an amazing 300 sf rooftop balcony overlooking the fenced backyard & huge, poured concrete back patio. A large, attached garage and 1,600 sf pervious paver driveway can park 6+ cars off-street. The interior is a stunning, open concept design featuring 4 large BRs (w/ NTC 5th BR / den or home office space) w/ 2 zone Carrier HVAC, handscraped hardwoods, and tons of premium Andersen casement windows, The master suite is truly remarkable, boasting a wall of custom windows that reach the height of the cathedral ceiling. Two sets of Andersen doors walk out to the private, owner's rooftop deck. The master bathroom features a rain shower and a premium soaking tub with a waterfall fill feature. The heartbeat of the home is an incredible 50'-long Great Room w/ a one-of-a-kind serpentine ceiling w/ custom lighting & sitting area facing the 57" Gas Regency fireplace. The Great Room walks into one of the most spectacular Chef's kitchens imaginable, complete with a bonus eat-in table space. The kitchen features a Thermador appliance suite w/ double oven 6-burner Gas Range and Hood, Quartz countertops, an enormous island, huge walk-in pantry and 42" white Wolf cabinets. Downstairs is a Rec Room w/ private entrance & Wet Bar, 4th BR and 3rd full BA. No expense was spared on the exterior to ensure proper drainage and dozens of green plantings were added to custom mulch beds. A Tankless Water Heater, Nest Thermostats, Decora Lighting and luxurious bathroom tile and finishes round out the thoughtful quality and expenses put into the home and property. Main Level features half bath & separate laundry room w/ side-by-side washer & dryer, cabinets and sink. Close to Vienna Metro and historic City of Fairfax. No HOA. Partially furnished, Also available for sale MLS# VAFC118286 or Rent to Own