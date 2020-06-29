All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10504 JAMES WREN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10504 JAMES WREN WAY
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

10504 JAMES WREN WAY

10504 James Wren Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10504 James Wren Way, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning TH in desirable Chancery Square in Heart of Historic Fairfax City. Fantastic convenient location! Updated eat-in Kitchen w/granite & newer appliances. Hardwood floors in Foyer and Dining Rm. Neutral throughout. Fun open floor plan with two-sided gas fireplace between Living/Dining and Sunroom. Nice large deck off Sunroom. Upper level features spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & luxury MBath, plus two additional Bdrms with shared Hall Bath. LL Rec Room has wood-burning brick fireplace, full bath and walkout to fenced rear yard. Laundry with new washer and access to oversized two car garage also on this level. Dual zone HVAC. One HVAC unit, along with Sunroom Windows and Roof all replaced in 2018! (Photos are from previous listing). **Also listed for sale**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have any available units?
10504 JAMES WREN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have?
Some of 10504 JAMES WREN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10504 JAMES WREN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10504 JAMES WREN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10504 JAMES WREN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY offers parking.
Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have a pool?
No, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have accessible units?
No, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10504 JAMES WREN WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10504 JAMES WREN WAY has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia