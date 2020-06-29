10504 JAMES WREN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning TH in desirable Chancery Square in Heart of Historic Fairfax City. Fantastic convenient location! Updated eat-in Kitchen w/granite & newer appliances. Hardwood floors in Foyer and Dining Rm. Neutral throughout. Fun open floor plan with two-sided gas fireplace between Living/Dining and Sunroom. Nice large deck off Sunroom. Upper level features spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & luxury MBath, plus two additional Bdrms with shared Hall Bath. LL Rec Room has wood-burning brick fireplace, full bath and walkout to fenced rear yard. Laundry with new washer and access to oversized two car garage also on this level. Dual zone HVAC. One HVAC unit, along with Sunroom Windows and Roof all replaced in 2018! (Photos are from previous listing). **Also listed for sale**.