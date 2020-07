Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

This three bedroom one and a half bath condo is ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors, brand new gas stove, never used, Close proximity to Ft. Belvoir. Townhouse style condo with two levels. Rent includes water, trash removal and seasonal pool access. One assigned parking space, #43. Guest parking space also available. Full sized washer/dryer. Gas heat and hot water. Front door faces nicely landscaped grounds. price improvement. just reduced to $1,900/month rent.