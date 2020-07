Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy rambler style home located in convenient area near Route one shopping and dining. Easy access to the Parkway and interstates. Near bus routes and less than 5 miles from Huntington Metro. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths. There is a carport and a shed. Also a spacious fenced in backyard. Ft. Belvoir is not far. There is a washer and dryer.