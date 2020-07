Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fabulous Home with over $100K worth of improvements in the last 60 daysNew deck is waiting for county approval then will be builtTerrific flowing floor plan with good size rooms and lots of windowsWood floors on both upper levelsKitchen is to die to for -- lots of counter space, fancy cabinets with convenient interiorfeatures window over looks the back yard.Backs to woods but lot has lots of open grassy areas too.