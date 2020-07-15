7606 OX ROAD

Amenities

This gorgeous Fairfax Station home is located right off Old Ox Rd/123. It's filled with lots of upgrades, including newly painted interior walls, new carpeted and wood flooring. Included in the monthly rent is water, sewage, lawn care, snow removal, pest control and a home warranty for repairs after a $75 service fee for each work order. Come see this great home which has easy access to everywhere you have to or need to go. Plus great schools and great shopping areas and a major park just right down the street.