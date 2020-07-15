All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM

7606 OX ROAD

7606 Old Ox Road · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Old Ox Road, Fairfax County, VA 22039

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This gorgeous Fairfax Station home is located right off Old Ox Rd/123. It's filled with lots of upgrades, including newly painted interior walls, new carpeted and wood flooring. Included in the monthly rent is water, sewage, lawn care, snow removal, pest control and a home warranty for repairs after a $75 service fee for each work order. Come see this great home which has easy access to everywhere you have to or need to go. Plus great schools and great shopping areas and a major park just right down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 OX ROAD have any available units?
7606 OX ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
Is 7606 OX ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7606 OX ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 OX ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7606 OX ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 7606 OX ROAD offer parking?
No, 7606 OX ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7606 OX ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 OX ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 OX ROAD have a pool?
No, 7606 OX ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7606 OX ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7606 OX ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 OX ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 OX ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 OX ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 OX ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
