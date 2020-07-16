6604 10th St #B2.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria. This second floor unit (not basement level) is close to everything, yet just far enough away to enjoy a quite community next to the Potomac River. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. New windows and window blinds. Ceiling fan/light fixtures in both bedrooms. Custom closet organizer in master bedroom closet to maximize clothing storage.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease.

Security deposit equals one months rent.

Tenant pays gas, water, electric.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

No smoking.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4791211)