6604 10th St #B2.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

6604 10th St #B2

6604 10th Street · (240) 483-7255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6604 10th Street, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6604 10th St #B2 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2bed/1bath in Alexandria - Wonderful two bed/one bath in the peaceful Belle View neighborhood of Alexandria. This second floor unit (not basement level) is close to everything, yet just far enough away to enjoy a quite community next to the Potomac River. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances with gas cooking. New windows and window blinds. Ceiling fan/light fixtures in both bedrooms. Custom closet organizer in master bedroom closet to maximize clothing storage.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease.
Security deposit equals one months rent.
Tenant pays gas, water, electric.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
No smoking.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4791211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6604 10th St #B2 have any available units?
6604 10th St #B2 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6604 10th St #B2 have?
Some of 6604 10th St #B2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 10th St #B2 currently offering any rent specials?
6604 10th St #B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 10th St #B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 10th St #B2 is pet friendly.
Does 6604 10th St #B2 offer parking?
No, 6604 10th St #B2 does not offer parking.
Does 6604 10th St #B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 10th St #B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 10th St #B2 have a pool?
No, 6604 10th St #B2 does not have a pool.
Does 6604 10th St #B2 have accessible units?
No, 6604 10th St #B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 10th St #B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 10th St #B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 10th St #B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 10th St #B2 does not have units with air conditioning.

