6514 POTOMAC AVENUE

in unit laundry pet friendly pool extra storage

SUN FILLED TOP FLOOR Open Floor Plan. Parquet Floors, excellent condition, through out. Kitchen open to Dining Room with work island in between. Rustic kitchen cabinets built for storage. Newer Windows keep utilities low. Additional storage: washers and dryers in basement. Pet Welcome, NO DEPOSIT with good referral. Full Shopping Center a block away, Safeway, Post Office, CVS, Restaurants, etc... River and Park across GW Parkway. Great Location to Old Town and Local Bus will take you to Huntington Metro. Rec. Center and Ice Rink just down the street. A GREAT Location, easy to get anywhere and lots to do. Community Pool and Park like areas. A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!!!