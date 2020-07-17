All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:05 AM

6514 POTOMAC AVENUE

6514 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Potomac Avenue, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
SUN FILLED TOP FLOOR Open Floor Plan. Parquet Floors, excellent condition, through out. Kitchen open to Dining Room with work island in between. Rustic kitchen cabinets built for storage. Newer Windows keep utilities low. Additional storage: washers and dryers in basement. Pet Welcome, NO DEPOSIT with good referral. Full Shopping Center a block away, Safeway, Post Office, CVS, Restaurants, etc... River and Park across GW Parkway. Great Location to Old Town and Local Bus will take you to Huntington Metro. Rec. Center and Ice Rink just down the street. A GREAT Location, easy to get anywhere and lots to do. Community Pool and Park like areas. A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have any available units?
6514 POTOMAC AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have?
Some of 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6514 POTOMAC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6514 POTOMAC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
