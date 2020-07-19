All apartments in Fairfax County
6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:43 AM

6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

6423 Richmond Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6423 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA 22306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Super cool 2 bedroom rental in secured building with lots of bells and whistles. Updated and upgraded kitchens and baths. The bath upgrades include contemporary tile and a multi-shower head system in each. Master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. LED lighting that changes colors to fit your mood. Control the Nest thermostat with your phone from anywhere. Celing fans throughout. Small balcony. Front loading washer and dryer in the unit! Conveniently located just south of the Beltway on Rt 1. Parking included. Guest parking available without a hassle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
