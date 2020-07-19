6423 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

Super cool 2 bedroom rental in secured building with lots of bells and whistles. Updated and upgraded kitchens and baths. The bath upgrades include contemporary tile and a multi-shower head system in each. Master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. LED lighting that changes colors to fit your mood. Control the Nest thermostat with your phone from anywhere. Celing fans throughout. Small balcony. Front loading washer and dryer in the unit! Conveniently located just south of the Beltway on Rt 1. Parking included. Guest parking available without a hassle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
