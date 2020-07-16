5503 HAMPTON FOREST WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing 4 bedroom 3 full 2 half bathroom Single Family Home in Sought After Hampton Forest with just over 3,000 finished square feet! Home has been redone impeccably with 2nd car garage add on & updates throughout to kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, etc. Drive up & be greeted by custom stone front & patio which stretches through the front & wraps around to the rear of the home. If you or your family like to entertain or spend time outdoors then this is the home for you. The rear yard includes a large deck, patio, grill/bar area, shed, & a basketball court all while being fully fenced & backing to trees for privacy. The interior is just as special! When you walk into the home you are welcomed by the vast family room with gas fireplace & mantel. Love to cook? Look no further, this home has everything you need with an abundance of counter space, gas range, 42 inch maple cabinets, & more off from the dining room & vast walk in pantry area. The upper level holds laundry, 4 bedrooms & a rare 3 bathrooms all of which have been updated with custom vanities & tile. The master suite includes a sitting area, vast walk in closet, & bathroom with separate jacuzzi tub & shower. Continuing down to the lower level there is brand new flooring, laundry & an office/storage area with built in cabinets.