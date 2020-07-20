5033 OAKCREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tenants plans changed. Home is available again! One of a kind! Beautifully renovated and tastefully expanded, elegant Colonial, located on a private, quiet cul de sac, and situated in the sought after Woodson School District! OVER $300,000 spent on renovations and additions on this special home! Granite counters, Custom wood cabinets, and high-end stainless appliances- refrigerator, wall over, microwave and dishwasher, exhaust hood. Recessed lights. Large granite Island easily seats four adults. HUGE Kitchen/Family Room addition with built-in gas fireplace, high ceilings, and hardwoods that opens up onto a large paver patio and expansive back yard, that is perfect for large gatherings, or private parties...Master Bedroom addition has its own Juliet Balcony overlooking the cul de sac with scenic views. Master bath has designer tub and separate glass-inclosed shower, along with two separate vanities. Two separate walk-in closets and a vaulted ceiling complete the master bedroom addition...4 other generous-sized bedrooms along with two addition full baths and the laundry room finish off the upper level. The main level has hardwood floors in the dining room with its wood-burning fireplace. The hardwoods continue into the foyer, living room, office, past the over-sized Pantry and down the hall leading past two half baths and connecting to the over-sized (672 sq ft) garage that has tons of storage space as well an extra refrigerator, and a door to the back yard. The lower level is all carpeted and includes rec room, a work room or additional office, and a room with a window that has been used (not to code) as a bedroom in the past. 95% of this home's space has been finished which gives on almost 5000 sq. ft of living space!This home is heated and cooled with two zones, and has gas cooking. The windows have been replaced, the roof is newer, it has 4 ceiling fans, and it sits on a large lot at the end of a cul de sac. This private oasis is currently vacant and move-in ready. Check the others first, and then come on by. There is nothing on the market for rent that compares. VERY NICE!Better Hurry!(Photos taken when house was furnished)(Be sure to click on the virtual tour at the top of this listing)