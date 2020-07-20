All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

5033 OAKCREST DRIVE

5033 Oakcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5033 Oakcrest Drive, Fairfax County, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tenants plans changed. Home is available again! One of a kind! Beautifully renovated and tastefully expanded, elegant Colonial, located on a private, quiet cul de sac, and situated in the sought after Woodson School District! OVER $300,000 spent on renovations and additions on this special home! Granite counters, Custom wood cabinets, and high-end stainless appliances- refrigerator, wall over, microwave and dishwasher, exhaust hood. Recessed lights. Large granite Island easily seats four adults. HUGE Kitchen/Family Room addition with built-in gas fireplace, high ceilings, and hardwoods that opens up onto a large paver patio and expansive back yard, that is perfect for large gatherings, or private parties...Master Bedroom addition has its own Juliet Balcony overlooking the cul de sac with scenic views. Master bath has designer tub and separate glass-inclosed shower, along with two separate vanities. Two separate walk-in closets and a vaulted ceiling complete the master bedroom addition...4 other generous-sized bedrooms along with two addition full baths and the laundry room finish off the upper level. The main level has hardwood floors in the dining room with its wood-burning fireplace. The hardwoods continue into the foyer, living room, office, past the over-sized Pantry and down the hall leading past two half baths and connecting to the over-sized (672 sq ft) garage that has tons of storage space as well an extra refrigerator, and a door to the back yard. The lower level is all carpeted and includes rec room, a work room or additional office, and a room with a window that has been used (not to code) as a bedroom in the past. 95% of this home's space has been finished which gives on almost 5000 sq. ft of living space!This home is heated and cooled with two zones, and has gas cooking. The windows have been replaced, the roof is newer, it has 4 ceiling fans, and it sits on a large lot at the end of a cul de sac. This private oasis is currently vacant and move-in ready. Check the others first, and then come on by. There is nothing on the market for rent that compares. VERY NICE!Better Hurry!(Photos taken when house was furnished)(Be sure to click on the virtual tour at the top of this listing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have any available units?
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 OAKCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
