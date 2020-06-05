4810 BRADDOCK KNOLL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym media room

Light-Filled Colonial with Open Contemporary Floorplan and Over 5,000 Square Feet of Living Space. This secluded retreat icludes a Wall of Windows Accenting the Two- Story Family Room with a Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace. The Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, and Private Deck. New Floors and Carpeting on the Main Level and Basement, Full Walkout Basement includes a Wet Bar, 5th Bedroom with Full Bath, Huge Rec Room and Exercise/Media Room. New 75 Gallon Gas Water Heater, New Water Filtration System, and Ground Maintenance included in Rent.