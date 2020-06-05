All apartments in Fairfax County
4810 BRADDOCK KNOLL WAY
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

4810 BRADDOCK KNOLL WAY

4810 Braddock Knoll Way · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Braddock Knoll Way, Fairfax County, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Light-Filled Colonial with Open Contemporary Floorplan and Over 5,000 Square Feet of Living Space. This secluded retreat icludes a Wall of Windows Accenting the Two- Story Family Room with a Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace. The Gourmet Kitchen includes SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, and Private Deck. New Floors and Carpeting on the Main Level and Basement, Full Walkout Basement includes a Wet Bar, 5th Bedroom with Full Bath, Huge Rec Room and Exercise/Media Room. New 75 Gallon Gas Water Heater, New Water Filtration System, and Ground Maintenance included in Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

