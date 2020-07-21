4379 Pembrook Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath in Alexandria! - Renter's Warehouse and Jon Bass present to you this updated end-unit townhouse in the heart of Alexandria. The property will be move in ready August 1. This gorgeous unit features wall to wall HARDWOOD floors on the main level, woodburning FIRE PLACE, renovated kitchen with OVERHEAD lighting, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, QUARTZ countertops, and so much more!! The bedrooms are on separate levels providing lots of privacy! The skylights in the middle of the unit provides plenty of NATURAL LIGHT. The bonus LOFT area can be used as an office or a separate family room! The unit has a beautiful and secluded BALCONY for entertaining and relaxing. There is an outdoor STORAGE UNIT next to the house. Tenant pays for electric only (water & trash & sewer included in rent). Call or text 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5081200)