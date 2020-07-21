All apartments in Fairfax County
Fairfax County, VA
4379 Pembrook Village Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

4379 Pembrook Village Drive

4379 Pembrook Village Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4379 Pembrook Village Dr, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed / 2 bath in Alexandria! - Renter's Warehouse and Jon Bass present to you this updated end-unit townhouse in the heart of Alexandria. The property will be move in ready August 1. This gorgeous unit features wall to wall HARDWOOD floors on the main level, woodburning FIRE PLACE, renovated kitchen with OVERHEAD lighting, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, QUARTZ countertops, and so much more!! The bedrooms are on separate levels providing lots of privacy! The skylights in the middle of the unit provides plenty of NATURAL LIGHT. The bonus LOFT area can be used as an office or a separate family room! The unit has a beautiful and secluded BALCONY for entertaining and relaxing. There is an outdoor STORAGE UNIT next to the house. Tenant pays for electric only (water & trash & sewer included in rent). Call or text 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5081200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have any available units?
4379 Pembrook Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have?
Some of 4379 Pembrook Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4379 Pembrook Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4379 Pembrook Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4379 Pembrook Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive offer parking?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have a pool?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4379 Pembrook Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4379 Pembrook Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
