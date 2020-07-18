Amenities

3012 Millstream Ct Available 08/01/20 STUNNING 4BR updated home on private wooded lot in Folkstone - Stunning Screened-in Porch overlooking tranquil & serene private, wooded backyard*This home is situated on parklike setting in sought-after Folkstone community*4BR Updated home features upgrades throughout*Tasteful grey tone walls, gleaming hardwood floors, recess lighting & lots of natural light throughout main level*Gorgeous Kitchen with granite counters, tiled floors, subway tile backsplash & Stainless Steel appliances*Step down to nicely sized family room with brick hearth fireplace*Fireplace for decorational purposes only*Formal living & dining rooms with crown moldings, chair rails*French doors off dining room lead to EXPANSIVE screened-in porch adding so much added living space you won't want to leave this area of the house*Renovated Bathrooms with designer tiles & updated vanities*Large mudroom*Lower level provides great game room/rec area*Backyard is fenced with large level lot*This home has been meticulously maintained and shows it! Owners added extra driveway space for additional parking*NO CATS*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8.1.2020*VISITORS MUST WEAR A MASK & REMOVE SHOES UPON ENTERING HOME*Virtual Tour: https://share.icloud.com/photos/04uzpBtyRO1k4T9nr17evb32Q



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964



