Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

2115 Mager Drive, Herndon VA 20170

AGENTS WELCOME! 3BR 2.5BA Renovated TH. Get in now for the new Herndon Metro opening! Features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk out to fenced rear yard, ceiling fans, great closets, and so much more. Located close to all shopping, restaurants, Worldgate, public transportation, easy access to Rt 267 and Dulles Airport.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.

