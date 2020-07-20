11463 CRANEBILL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking media room range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Young & Gorgeous Home built by NVHomes. Thoughtfully designed open floor plan spread out gracefully over three levels perfect for everyday entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with high-end SS appliances, Quartz countertops and huge kitchen island, Gleaming hardwoods & deluxe trim work throughout. Grand owner's suite with his/hers closets & luxe master bath. Ensuite baths in every bedroom! Spacious Lower level rec/Media room. Minutes to Wegmans, Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Government Center. Amazing new home in an amazing location!