Fairfax County, VA
11463 CRANEBILL STREET
11463 CRANEBILL STREET

11463 Cranebill Street · No Longer Available
11463 Cranebill Street, Fairfax County, VA 22030

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
media room
range
oven
Young & Gorgeous Home built by NVHomes. Thoughtfully designed open floor plan spread out gracefully over three levels perfect for everyday entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with high-end SS appliances, Quartz countertops and huge kitchen island, Gleaming hardwoods & deluxe trim work throughout. Grand owner's suite with his/hers closets & luxe master bath. Ensuite baths in every bedroom! Spacious Lower level rec/Media room. Minutes to Wegmans, Fairfax Corner, Fairfax Government Center. Amazing new home in an amazing location!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have any available units?
11463 CRANEBILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have?
Some of 11463 CRANEBILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11463 CRANEBILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11463 CRANEBILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11463 CRANEBILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET offers parking.
Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have a pool?
No, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11463 CRANEBILL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11463 CRANEBILL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
