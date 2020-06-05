11417 LAPHAM DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Open House | Sun March 8th | 2 - 4pm. Welcome to 11417 Lapham Dr. This renovated turn-key split foyer 5 Bed | 3 Bath is the perfect floor plan for both relaxing + entertaining. The home features a renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliance, quartz countertops, renovated bathrooms, new carpet, wood floors throughout, three fireplaces, tons of natural light, wide multiple car driveway, garage, and more. The main level features three bedrooms, two full baths, an eat in kitchen, large living and dining room. The basement features a large family room, gas fireplace, bar, two bedrooms, full bath, storage, and more. The home is located in the Fairfax County School District, Waples Mill Elementary, Franklin Junior High, Oakton High School as well a short distance, parks, dining, shopping, and more. Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 3,500+ SQFT gem.