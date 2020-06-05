All apartments in Fairfax County
Find more places like 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
11417 LAPHAM DRIVE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

11417 LAPHAM DRIVE

11417 Lapham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11417 Lapham Drive, Fairfax County, VA 22124

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open House | Sun March 8th | 2 - 4pm. Welcome to 11417 Lapham Dr. This renovated turn-key split foyer 5 Bed | 3 Bath is the perfect floor plan for both relaxing + entertaining. The home features a renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliance, quartz countertops, renovated bathrooms, new carpet, wood floors throughout, three fireplaces, tons of natural light, wide multiple car driveway, garage, and more. The main level features three bedrooms, two full baths, an eat in kitchen, large living and dining room. The basement features a large family room, gas fireplace, bar, two bedrooms, full bath, storage, and more. The home is located in the Fairfax County School District, Waples Mill Elementary, Franklin Junior High, Oakton High School as well a short distance, parks, dining, shopping, and more. Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 3,500+ SQFT gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have any available units?
11417 LAPHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11417 LAPHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11417 LAPHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax County Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAGlenmont, MDLowes Island, VANorth Kensington, MDBroadlands, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VA
Travilah, MDNeabsco, VAMontclair, VAChevy Chase, MDPotomac, MDDranesville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VASugarland Run, VAMcNair, VABrambleton, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University