Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

4652 BATTENBURG LN #532

Location

4652 Battenburg Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful upper level condo featuring fabulous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ adjoining Family Room with Gas Fireplace; Sliding glass door to private Balcony (Under Construction) overlooking pond ~ Huge Formal Dining and Living room + Den/Study ~ Upper Level features Grand Master Bedroom Suite with luxury Bath including separate Shower and Soaking Tub ~ Two additional large Bedrooms + full Bath complete this level ~ Hardwood floors on Main Level ~ Neutral wall to wall carpet on upper level ~ 1 car attached Garage ~ LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Close to Government Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner +Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have any available units?
4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have?
Some of 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 currently offering any rent specials?
4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 pet-friendly?
No, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 offer parking?
Yes, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 offers parking.
Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have a pool?
No, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 does not have a pool.
Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have accessible units?
No, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4652 BATTENBURG LN #532 does not have units with air conditioning.

