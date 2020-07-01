4652 BATTENBURG LN #532

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful upper level condo featuring fabulous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ adjoining Family Room with Gas Fireplace; Sliding glass door to private Balcony (Under Construction) overlooking pond ~ Huge Formal Dining and Living room + Den/Study ~ Upper Level features Grand Master Bedroom Suite with luxury Bath including separate Shower and Soaking Tub ~ Two additional large Bedrooms + full Bath complete this level ~ Hardwood floors on Main Level ~ Neutral wall to wall carpet on upper level ~ 1 car attached Garage ~ LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Close to Government Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner +Transportation.