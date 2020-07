Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large Luxury end-unit Townhouse, with 2 car garage in desirable "Fair Chase" community.(Fairfax county school systems!) Full of upgrades, walking distance to elementary school and shops/Fairfax Corner! This will not last! Freshly cleaned & Painted, shows like brand new! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Deck, Side Yard and Back Yard, 2 Car Garage, Jetted Soaking Tub and Separate Glass Shower. MUST SEE !!!