Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:49 PM

4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE

4522 English Holly Drive · (703) 585-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook with SS Appl and Granite Counters; Full of natural light; Lower level rec room with 1/2 bath and fireplace-great for entertaining; Master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closets face trees for privacy---large and spacious; Clubhouse/pool/fitness/ tot lots available. Please-no smoking/no pets. Max 2 to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have any available units?
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have?
Some of 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
