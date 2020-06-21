4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook with SS Appl and Granite Counters; Full of natural light; Lower level rec room with 1/2 bath and fireplace-great for entertaining; Master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closets face trees for privacy---large and spacious; Clubhouse/pool/fitness/ tot lots available. Please-no smoking/no pets. Max 2 to qualify.