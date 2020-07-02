4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous Brick Front End Unit TOWNHOUSE With TWO -CAR Garage!!Hardwood Floors on 3 Level.Open Concept Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter.Upper Level Boasts Three Bedrooms,Including the Luxurious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Bathroom with Separate Soaking Tub,Shower.Walk-Out Lower Level Offers an Upgraded FULL BATHROOM And Recreation Room with Gas Fireplace.Nearby Community Clubhouse,Outdoor Swimming Pool and Fitness Room.Conveniently located within minutes to I-66,Rt.29,Fairfax County Parkway,Fairfax Corner,Fair Oaks Mall and much MORE!!