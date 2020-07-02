All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE

4520 English Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4520 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Brick Front End Unit TOWNHOUSE With TWO -CAR Garage!!Hardwood Floors on 3 Level.Open Concept Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Counter.Upper Level Boasts Three Bedrooms,Including the Luxurious Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Bathroom with Separate Soaking Tub,Shower.Walk-Out Lower Level Offers an Upgraded FULL BATHROOM And Recreation Room with Gas Fireplace.Nearby Community Clubhouse,Outdoor Swimming Pool and Fitness Room.Conveniently located within minutes to I-66,Rt.29,Fairfax County Parkway,Fairfax Corner,Fair Oaks Mall and much MORE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have any available units?
4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have?
Some of 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

