Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OWNER HAS ACCEPTED AN APPLICATION (3/5/19) SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN GREAT LOCATION!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED! Two car garage, open concept living, dining and kitchen. Huge island and tons of storage in eat-in kitchen with room for barstools & eat in table. Spacious deck off kitchen, perfect for summer BBQ. Three good sized bedrooms upstairs. Basement with fireplace and full bath, walkout to adorable patio. Pets, Case By Case. Don't miss out!!