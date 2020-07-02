4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

Amenities

Owner will give $500 for move in bonus for lease starts on or before 09/01. Well maintained townhouse in super location! This 3-level TH offers ~1900 sft living area with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath rooms and 2 car garages. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter and SS appliances. Large living room with fireplace. Upgrade bathroom and vanity. Additional parking slots available in the subdivision. Play ground and outdoor pool. Close to I66, Fairfax Parkway, Fair Lakes shopping Ctr. Refer to Doc link for submit rental application. Available to move in on 09/01. Carpet and house will be professionally cleaned after owner moves out. Text listing agent for question.