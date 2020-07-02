All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:09 PM

4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE

4328 Thomas Brigade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4328 Thomas Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
Owner will give $500 for move in bonus for lease starts on or before 09/01. Well maintained townhouse in super location! This 3-level TH offers ~1900 sft living area with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath rooms and 2 car garages. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter and SS appliances. Large living room with fireplace. Upgrade bathroom and vanity. Additional parking slots available in the subdivision. Play ground and outdoor pool. Close to I66, Fairfax Parkway, Fair Lakes shopping Ctr. Refer to Doc link for submit rental application. Available to move in on 09/01. Carpet and house will be professionally cleaned after owner moves out. Text listing agent for question.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have any available units?
4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have?
Some of 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers parking.
Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has a pool.
Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has accessible units.
Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 THOMAS BRIGADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFair Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fair Oaks Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VA
Langley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia