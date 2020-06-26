All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:01 AM

4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE

4300 Stevens Battle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Stevens Battle Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Renovated, MOVE-IN READY, four level, end unit, townhome with a 2 car garage features a spacious living area, new, beautiful, LifeProof flooring in the kitchen, half-bath and foyer, an updated kitchen with NEW counter tops and sink, NEW Samsung Stainless Appliances, white 42" cabinets, a large master bedroom with an updated master bathroom. 9ft ceilings on the main living level. A fantastic 4th level loft perfect for an office, playroom, or mancave. A convenient location, great for commuting. Just minutes to 66, Rt 50, and Fairfax County PKWY. Close to Fair Oaks Mall and the Fairfax Town Center. Surrounded by restaurants, movie theaters and multiple grocery stores including Wegmans, and Whole Foods. Wonderful community amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have any available units?
4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have?
Some of 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE offers parking.
Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have a pool?
No, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
