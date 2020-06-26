4300 STEVENS BATTLE LANE

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Renovated, MOVE-IN READY, four level, end unit, townhome with a 2 car garage features a spacious living area, new, beautiful, LifeProof flooring in the kitchen, half-bath and foyer, an updated kitchen with NEW counter tops and sink, NEW Samsung Stainless Appliances, white 42" cabinets, a large master bedroom with an updated master bathroom. 9ft ceilings on the main living level. A fantastic 4th level loft perfect for an office, playroom, or mancave. A convenient location, great for commuting. Just minutes to 66, Rt 50, and Fairfax County PKWY. Close to Fair Oaks Mall and the Fairfax Town Center. Surrounded by restaurants, movie theaters and multiple grocery stores including Wegmans, and Whole Foods. Wonderful community amenities!