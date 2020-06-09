4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious & light-filled townhouse with garage. 3 bedrooms on top floor with master bedroom, cathedral ceiling, open floor plan with living and dinning room combo, New SS appliances. Finished walkout basement that can be used as 4th bedroom . Attached garage with a long driveway and an additional parking permit. Walk to shopping, entertainment, and Metrobus to Vienna Metro station. Easy access to I-66, US 50, and Fairfax County Pkwy. Good schools. Comes with home warranty.Owner pays for HOA