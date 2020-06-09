All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE
4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE

4275 Sleepy Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4275 Sleepy Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & light-filled townhouse with garage. 3 bedrooms on top floor with master bedroom, cathedral ceiling, open floor plan with living and dinning room combo, New SS appliances. Finished walkout basement that can be used as 4th bedroom . Attached garage with a long driveway and an additional parking permit. Walk to shopping, entertainment, and Metrobus to Vienna Metro station. Easy access to I-66, US 50, and Fairfax County Pkwy. Good schools. Comes with home warranty.Owner pays for HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
Is 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4275 SLEEPY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
