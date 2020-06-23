4264 FOX LAKE DR DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this three level finished Brick front Townhome with all new Kitchen Appliances and granite counters! Location! Convenient to Rt.50 & 66, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center.Shuttle to Vienna Metro. Vaulted ceilings on upper level. MBA has skylight; Walk out Lower level to fenced backyard open to common area for added privacy;Extra large deck off main level backing to trees & open common area.Neutral throughout, freshly painted and hardwood flooring in Kitchen.Garage with auto opener, Additional parking on driveway and 1 assigned spot near Townhouse. Complete your application on line at LNF.com. $45 application fee per adult.Only two incomes to qualify ; no cosigners; NO PETS;No Smoking in house or garage.