All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
4264 FOX LAKE DR DR
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

4264 FOX LAKE DR DR

4264 Fox Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4264 Fox Lake Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this three level finished Brick front Townhome with all new Kitchen Appliances and granite counters! Location! Convenient to Rt.50 & 66, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center.Shuttle to Vienna Metro. Vaulted ceilings on upper level. MBA has skylight; Walk out Lower level to fenced backyard open to common area for added privacy;Extra large deck off main level backing to trees & open common area.Neutral throughout, freshly painted and hardwood flooring in Kitchen.Garage with auto opener, Additional parking on driveway and 1 assigned spot near Townhouse. Complete your application on line at LNF.com. $45 application fee per adult.Only two incomes to qualify ; no cosigners; NO PETS;No Smoking in house or garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have any available units?
4264 FOX LAKE DR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have?
Some of 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR currently offering any rent specials?
4264 FOX LAKE DR DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR pet-friendly?
No, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR offer parking?
Yes, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR does offer parking.
Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have a pool?
No, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR does not have a pool.
Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have accessible units?
No, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4264 FOX LAKE DR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia