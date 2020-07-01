4219 UPPER PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful end unit townhome in highly sought after Parkside at Fairfax Center community. Walking distance to Fairfax Corner and Wegmans, near shopping, dining, and entertaining! Perfect location for commuting, at the axis of route 66, 50, and 29 as well as Metro bus service. A newly rental home, it's exceptionally maintained. Washer and dryer on the upper bedroom level. What convenience! If you've been looking for a home in the Woodson High, Frost Middle, and Fairfax Villa pyramid, this is IT! Don't miss out. Amenities abound, jog and walking paths, tennis courts, 2 tot lots, and a swimming pool.