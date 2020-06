Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING LOCATION - 3 LEVEL, 3BR, 2-1.2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE LUXURY TOWNHOME. WILLOWSPRING ELEM. SCHOOL. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS. HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPL, LAUNDRY ON BEDROOM LEVEL, LOWER LVL REC ROOM MAY BE USED AS A BR, NEW DECK, WALK TO WEGMANS, FAIRFAX CORNER SHOPS, RESTUARANTS AND CINEMA, AND BUS STOPS. 3 MILES TO METRO. LESS THEN 5 MINS TO 66, 50, 29, AND FFX PKWY. RENT INCLUDES HOME APPLIANCE WARRANTY and HOA DUES