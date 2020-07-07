All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated April 22 2020

4209 KERRIGAN LANE

4209 Kerrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
BRIGHT, FRESHLY PAINTED-Open concept 2 car garage end unit townhouse conveniently located around major commuting routes, shopping centers and restaurants. This large townhouse features 3 beds 3 full 1 half baths and is ready for you to move right in. As you walk in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you right into the open layout main level, featuring spacious living-dining room and kitchen with stainless-steel appliances with oversize deck! Walking distance to Wegmans, Fairfax Corners and just minutes from Costco, Home Depot, Fair Lakes Shopping Center and Fair Oaks Mall. Wonderful neighborhood with a community pool, playground and a basketball court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have any available units?
4209 KERRIGAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have?
Some of 4209 KERRIGAN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 KERRIGAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4209 KERRIGAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 KERRIGAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE offers parking.
Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE has a pool.
Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 KERRIGAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 KERRIGAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

