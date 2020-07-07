4209 KERRIGAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

BRIGHT, FRESHLY PAINTED-Open concept 2 car garage end unit townhouse conveniently located around major commuting routes, shopping centers and restaurants. This large townhouse features 3 beds 3 full 1 half baths and is ready for you to move right in. As you walk in, gleaming hardwood floors usher you right into the open layout main level, featuring spacious living-dining room and kitchen with stainless-steel appliances with oversize deck! Walking distance to Wegmans, Fairfax Corners and just minutes from Costco, Home Depot, Fair Lakes Shopping Center and Fair Oaks Mall. Wonderful neighborhood with a community pool, playground and a basketball court!