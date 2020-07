Amenities

2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Fairfax, right inside Fairfax Corner and walking access to Wegmans and many restaurants, stores.Inside, you'll have hardwood floors, granite countertops, island, and outside deck. One parking garage and three parking spaces are available.Sorry, No pets and No smoking.