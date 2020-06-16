All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:51 AM

4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102

4144 Fountainside Lane · (240) 448-6834
Location

4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. The unit is located on the first floor. Central A/C & Washer/Dryer comb inside the unit. Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave and Refrigerator. Cable ready. The unit is currently occupied but will be move in ready by mid-August time frame. Pet's welcome with a pet deposit. Long term leasing available.
6.5 miles from the Vienna Metro and 1/2 mile from interstate 66, 50, and 29. In close proximity to Wegmans, Cinemark Fairfax movie theater and Fair Oaks Mall. Top ranking schools, Fairfax Villa Elementary School, Forest Middle School & Woodson High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have any available units?
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have?
Some of 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 does offer parking.
Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have a pool?
Yes, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 has a pool.
Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have accessible units?
No, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102 has units with air conditioning.
