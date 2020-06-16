4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102

Amenities

AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. The unit is located on the first floor. Central A/C & Washer/Dryer comb inside the unit. Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Microwave and Refrigerator. Cable ready. The unit is currently occupied but will be move in ready by mid-August time frame. Pet's welcome with a pet deposit. Long term leasing available.

6.5 miles from the Vienna Metro and 1/2 mile from interstate 66, 50, and 29. In close proximity to Wegmans, Cinemark Fairfax movie theater and Fair Oaks Mall. Top ranking schools, Fairfax Villa Elementary School, Forest Middle School & Woodson High School.