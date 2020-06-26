4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Townhome in Center of Fairfax! One of the Larger units in Community, 3 Bedrooms each ensuite with their own bathroom, vaulted ceilings on top floor, high ceilings throughout, Excellent Master Bathroom with 2 Person Jacuzzi Tub, Skylight and Dual Vanity. 10' Bump-Outs on all three levels providing extra living space for office/den, dining, or reading room. Hardwoods on Main, Gorgeous Open Kitchen with tons of cabinet space, SS appliances, Granite counters, Island, Fireplace, Deck and Patio, Attached Garage, Walk to Wegmans, Walk to Fairfax Center, Community Amenities, Trails and more!