4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL
4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL

4032 Fairfax Center Hunt Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Fairfax Center Hunt Trail, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Townhome in Center of Fairfax! One of the Larger units in Community, 3 Bedrooms each ensuite with their own bathroom, vaulted ceilings on top floor, high ceilings throughout, Excellent Master Bathroom with 2 Person Jacuzzi Tub, Skylight and Dual Vanity. 10' Bump-Outs on all three levels providing extra living space for office/den, dining, or reading room. Hardwoods on Main, Gorgeous Open Kitchen with tons of cabinet space, SS appliances, Granite counters, Island, Fireplace, Deck and Patio, Attached Garage, Walk to Wegmans, Walk to Fairfax Center, Community Amenities, Trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have any available units?
4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have?
Some of 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL offers parking.
Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have a pool?
No, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4032 FAIRFAX CENTER HUNT TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
