Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Excellently maintained 3 level townhouse approximately 2500 sqft. Former Model Home with many upgrades - gleaming hard wood floor in all level, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, deck, built in speakers, 4 Bedrooms 3.5 baths, walk out ground level basement with heated hardwood floor and fireplace. Master bath with skylight and jacuzzi. Walking distance to Wegman, Fairfax Corner, bus to Vienna Metro. Move in available 2/25/2030